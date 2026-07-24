Ravneet Singh Bittu resigns as MoS Railways amid buzz of contesting Punjab assembly polls next year

New Delhi:

Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has resigned as the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries. His resignation comes after the completion of his Rajya Sabha tenure in June.

According to sources, Bittu is likely to contest the Punjab Assembly elections due next year. He has been actively involved in strengthening the BJP's organisational presence in the state as the party prepares for the electoral battle against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, Bittu joined the BJP in 2024 after leaving the Congress. He unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections before being nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan to serve the remainder of the term vacated by senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal.

In recent months, Bittu has taken an assertive political stance on several issues, including criticism of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, which he described as an attempt to inflame tensions. His remarks contrasted with the more cautious approach adopted by many Sikh leaders across political parties.

Political observers believe Bittu is expected to spearhead the BJP's campaign in Punjab by focusing on key voter groups, including Hindus, Sikhs, Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Sikhs constitute around 58 per cent of the state's population, followed by Hindus at about 39 per cent.

The Dalit community accounts for nearly 32 per cent of the population, while OBCs are estimated to make up around 16 per cent, making them significant electoral blocs ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Bittu's letter to Punjab CM over rail projects

On July 23, Bittu wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging his personal intervention to resolve issues that are delaying several key railway infrastructure projects in the state.

In his letter, Bittu said the timely completion of these projects is of national importance and is essential for improving rail connectivity, boosting economic growth, facilitating industrial development, enhancing passenger and freight movement, and accelerating Punjab's overall development.

He alleged that despite the Centre's commitment to strengthening railway infrastructure in Punjab, several projects remain stalled due to delays in land acquisition, statutory clearances and administrative approvals at the state government level.

Among the projects highlighted was the 25.72-km Firozpur–Patti new rail line, which requires the acquisition of 165.69 hectares of land in Firozpur and Tarn Taran districts. Bittu said the Ministry of Railways had deposited the entire land acquisition cost of ₹194.11 crore with the Punjab government in December 2025, but possession of the acquired land has not yet been handed over, delaying the start of construction.

He also flagged delays in the 18.11-km Rajpura–Mohali new rail line project, stating that pending land acquisition in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar districts continues to hold up progress. Bittu urged the chief minister to ensure that the acquisition process is completed on priority so that work on the project can begin without further delay.

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