BSNL affordable plan will keep SIM active for 10 months, offers free calling, other benefits

Mobile recharge plans have become increasingly expensive, making it quite a hassle to keep up with monthly payments. Following the price hikes from Jio, Airtel, and Vi, managing two active numbers has turned into a significant source of stress for many. Fortunately, BSNL, the government telecom company, has stepped up to provide substantial relief to its customers. They have introduced a variety of affordable plans that offer extended validity at a low cost.

If you’re tired of the pricey monthly plans from private telecom providers, you’ll want to hear about BSNL’s latest offering. They’ve rolled out an economical plan that stays active for an impressive 10 months. This means you can say goodbye to the monthly recharge blues and save money in the process. BSNL is alleviating the worries of millions of people.

BSNL has an array of plans available. It stands out in the telecom sector for offering several options with long validity periods. One particular plan provides a remarkable validity of 300 days. With just one recharge, you can enjoy nearly a year of worry-free service. Your BSNL connection will remain active for the full 10 months.

The appeal of BSNL’s budget-friendly plans has led to a significant surge in users porting their numbers over in recent months. They offer an attractive plan lasting 300 days for only Rs 797. This is an ideal choice for those looking to keep their SIM card active without breaking the bank. However, there are some conditions attached to this plan.

With the Rs 797 BSNL plan, you’ll enjoy a 300-day validity, but the outgoing calling feature will only be available for the first 60 days. During this initial period, you can make unlimited calls to any network. Additionally, you’ll receive a data allowance, with 2GB of high-speed data daily for the first 60 days—totaling 120GB. You’ll also get 100 free SMS daily during this timeframe.

After the first 60 days, however, you will lose access to calling, data, and SMS services. If you need to make calls afterward, you'll have to opt for a different plan. As mentioned earlier, this offering is particularly beneficial for users who find themselves using BSNL as a secondary SIM and prefer not to spend excessively on recharge options.

