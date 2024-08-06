BSNL 5G: How to order BSNL 4G, 5G SIM online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to order BSNL SIM online

BSNL is rolling out its 4G services across India and the state-owned telecom operator has also started working on the 5G network. Recently, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that 80,000 towers would be installed by the end of October, and the remaining 21,000 by March next year, which means one lakh towers of 4G network would be installed by March 2025. He mentioned that it is possible to use 5G on the existing 4G core, and work is underway to make necessary changes in the towers for 5G services.

After the recent tariff hike, telecom subscribers in India are also switching from Jio, Airtel, and Vi to BSNL. The state-owned company has recently achieved a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh by adding 217,000 new connections in July 2024.

Because of the rapid rollout of 4G and 5G services by BSNL, many new subscribers are unable to obtain new SIM cards from BSNL offices, leading to overcrowding in these locations. However, interested subscribers have the option to order a BSNL SIM card online and have it delivered to their homes. If you find this service interesting, here is a guide on how to order a BSNL SIM card online.

How to order BSNL SIM online

Step 1: Go to https://prune.co.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Buy SIM card’ and choose India

Step 3: Choose your operator which is BSNL in this case and select your FRC plan

Step 4: Enter all the required details and OTP

Step 5: Add your address and follow the on-screen instruction

The SIM card will be delivered in the next 90 minutes with on-the-spot activation and doorstep KYC. For BSNL, the service is currently available in Haryana (Gurugram) and Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad).

