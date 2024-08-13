BSNL 4G SIM: How to activate new SIM card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL SIM card

Major telecom operators in India such as Airtel, Jio, and Vi recently hiked their recharge plans by 15 percent on average. Due to this, several subscribers are switching to BSNL which offers affordable recharge plans. To attract more subscribers, the company is also rapidly rolling out its 4G services in the country and is gearing up to launch its 5G services next year. The state-owned company has also started delivering 4G and 5 G-ready SIM cards to its users.

Interested subscribers can get BSNL SIM from the market, BSNL office, or through home delivery. The company has reached a noteworthy milestone in Andhra Pradesh by adding 2.17 lakh new connections in July 2024. This increase in new activations will bring the total number of BSNL connections in the state to 40 lakh. BSNL users can activate their new SIM by themselves.

If you are a new BSNL user and want to activate your BSNL SIM, here is a guide on how you can do this.

How to activate new BSNL SIM card

Step 1: Insert your BSNL SIM card into your mobile phone and restart it.

Step 2: Wait for the network signal to appear.

Step 3: Once you see the network signal on the top of the display, open the phone app.

Step 4: Call 1507 from your phone to verify your identification.

Step 5: You will be asked questions about your language skills, and identity, and address evidence.

Step 6: Follow the instructions for the tele-verification phase.

Step 7: Your BSNL SIM will be successfully activated once the process is complete.

Step 8: You will receive internet settings specific to your handset.

Step 9: Save these changes to ensure your SIM card functions properly.

Step 10: Your SIM card can now be used for calling and internet services.

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G, 5G-Ready OTA, Universal SIM Platform allows ease of number portability, SIM swapping