BSNL 4G: Change THIS setting on your smartphone to enjoy 4G services

BSNL is gearing up to launch its 4G network across the country. Its 4G services are now available in selected circles of the country. The state-owned telecom operator is likely to launch its 4G services across the country on August 15.

If you're a BSNL subscriber and using a 4 G-enabled smartphone, you can use BSNL 4G services in areas where the service is available. To use BSNL 4G, users need to make a small change in the settings of their smartphone.

In this article, we will show you how to make changes to your smartphone’s settings to enjoy BSNL 4G services.

How to change network mode of your smartphone

Step 1: Go to Settings app on our Android smartphone

Step 2: Search Network and internet and tap on it

Step 3: Tap on SIMs and choose your desired SIM. In this case, it will be your BSNL SIM.

Step 4: Scroll down and look for Preferred network type and tap on it

Step 5: From the menu, select LTE in case you are using BSNL SIM and 4G services are available in your area, if not, select 3G to enjoy high-speed internet. For Jio or Airtel users, they can choose 5G to enjoy 5G services.

Meanwhile, The major telecom companies in India, such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, have recently updated their recharge plans. On average, these companies have increased their tariff plans by 15 percent and reduced the data and calling benefits available with existing plans. This means that users who rely on data booster plans to supplement their daily internet quota will face higher charges.

For those who recharge with lump sum data plans, it is advisable to set ‘Data Warning’ and ‘Data Limit’ on their phones. The ‘Data Warning’ feature will alert you when your data usage approaches the set limit, while the ‘Data Limit’ feature will stop internet access once the limit is exceeded.

These features can help prevent data wastage and ensure you have data available for emergencies. They also allow you to monitor if you are overusing your data. If you find this feature useful, here’s how you can set data usage limits on your smartphone.

