Bluesky now let users see posts without logging in

Bluesky, a rival supported by Jack Dorsey's X, is introducing a unique feature that allows users to view posts on its platform without the necessity of logging in. However, to actively participate by creating an account, posting content, and engaging with the community, users must possess an invitation. Accessing posts is facilitated through shareable links, enabling users to read and share content within individual or group chats.

Jay Graber, CEO of Bluesky said, “We built Bluesky to be a home for public conversation — breaking news, commentary and analysis, jokes and more. And we’re taking one step closer to this goal by releasing a public web view, which means that you don’t have to be logged in to view posts on Bluesky.”

He further added, “People can easily view Bluesky posts without being logged in. Sharing will be more convenient — whether it's a joke you want to text a friend or a post you want to embed in an article.”

Graber has further unleashed a new butterfly emoji logo replacing the generic logo of a blue-coloured sky with clouds in it.

The company said, “Like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, we are starting to open up. Posts on Bluesky have been public from the start through the open protocol, but today we’re making them publicly accessible through the app. We’re unfolding a little bit at a time.”

Bluesky, the social media network has reached 2 million users after being an invite-only app.

Earlier this month (December 2023), Bluesky launched “more advanced automated tooling” which has been designed to flag content that violates its community guidelines.

