Big crackdown by railways: Tatkal rules changed, 2.5 crore fake accounts deleted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that new Aadhaar-based verification rules and OTP login systems are now in place. These steps aim to stop misuse by ticket brokers and improve the booking experience for genuine passengers.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has taken a massive digital cleanup step by closing down 2.5 crore IRCTC user accounts used for fake bookings and broker misuse. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament about this major action during the monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha.

Why were 2.5 crore accounts closed?

The Railway Minister revealed that these accounts were created using fake credentials, allowing agents and brokers to book large numbers of Tatkal tickets. A detailed data analysis helped authorities identify and block these accounts. The move is aimed at ensuring that genuine passengers get fair access to Tatkal bookings and avoid black marketing.

New Tatkal rules effective from 1 July 2025

To further curb misuse, the Railways has introduced OTP-based login verification and mandatory Aadhaar linking for IRCTC accounts. Now, only users with Aadhaar-verified accounts can book Tatkal tickets, ensuring more authentic bookings and preventing brokers from using multiple fake IDs.

89 per cent of railway tickets are now booked online

Vaishnaw also stated that 89 per cent of railway tickets are now booked online via the IRCTC website or app. To expand digital access, passengers can now also pay digitally (via UPI) even at offline PRS counters. This is a part of Indian Railways' effort to modernise and digitise ticketing systems.

More coaches and upgrades for waiting list passengers

The Railways is actively monitoring trains with high waiting lists. In such cases, the authorities are either adding extra coaches or offering alternate train options and ticket upgrades to reduce inconvenience for passengers during peak travel periods.

These combined steps reflect Indian Railways’ commitment to transparency, passenger convenience, and digital transformation in the ticketing process.