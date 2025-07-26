OnePlus Nord CE 5 gets a massive price cut on Amazon: Now at starting price of Rs 24999 With premium features, software upgrades, and a massive battery, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is now a more attractive option than ever, especially after the price cut.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has slashed the price of its recently launched Nord CE 5 smartphone, which features a massive 7,100mAh battery, powerful performance, and AI-based features. The phone now starts at Rs 24,999 with an instant Rs 2,000 discount on Amazon. Customers can also get no-cost EMI and exchange offers up to Rs 23,450.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Big price cut on Amazon

OnePlus has dropped the price of its powerful Nord CE 5 smartphone, which boasts the largest battery ever in a OnePlus device. This mid-range phone was launched alongside the Nord 5 earlier this month and is already available at a discounted price on Amazon India.

New pricing and offers

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is available in three storage variants:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 24,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 26,999

12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 28,999

Buyers can avail a Rs 2,000 instant discount during the sale. Additionally, no-cost EMI options and exchange benefits up to Rs 23,450 are available, making it a great value-for-money deal.

Standout features: Huge battery and fast charging

The biggest highlight of the Nord CE 5 is its 7,100mAh battery—the largest ever on a OnePlus phone. It supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, offering long battery life and quick recharging.

Powerful specs and performance

The phone features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1430 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The device runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and includes AI features powered by Google Gemini for a smarter user experience.

Cameras and connectivity

On the rear, the phone sports a 50MP main sensor and 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the front houses a 16MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is available in three stylish colours – Marble Mist, Black Infinity and Nexus Blue.