KRAFTON aims for a $150 million investment to boost India's gaming and tech scene

Follow us on Image Source : KRAFTON BGMI developer KRAFTON to invest $150 million for India's gaming and tech advancement

South Korean gaming powerhouse KRAFTON, Inc., known for creating popular titles like BGMI (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA), has announced a substantial investment of $150 million in India over the next two to three years. With a focus on fostering India's gaming and startup ecosystem, KRAFTON is committed to nurturing holistic growth in the country.

Having already invested around $140 million in 11 innovative startups since March 2021, KRAFTON has emerged as a key strategic investor in India. The company's investment strategy goes beyond financial contributions; it aims to provide strategic value by leveraging its expertise in the sectors it invests. These investments span diverse areas such as Esports, multimedia entertainment, content creation, audio platforms, the creator economy, and deep tech.

ALSO READ: Indian users benefit from Twitter's Ads Revenue Sharing: Eligibility and operational details

KRAFTON's CEO in India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, expressed excitement about contributing to India's startup ecosystem and the broader content landscape. He emphasized India's potential as a global player in the gaming and technology industry and how this new investment signifies the company's dedication to fueling India's growth in these sectors.

Nihansh Bhat, Corporate Development & Venture Investing Lead at KRAFTON, Inc., explained that their investments are meticulously chosen to align with their expertise, empowering startups to thrive. The company aims to establish a dynamic portfolio across various segments in India.

Aside from their immensely popular game BGMI, KRAFTON has launched three more captivating titles over the past year. These additions, including The Callisto Protocol, Road To Valor: Empires, and Defense Derby, aim to provide unique entertainment experiences to the Indian gaming community while also contributing to the growth of the gaming industry as a whole. Through their upcoming investments, KRAFTON seeks to redefine India's gaming landscape, ushering in new possibilities and enhancing gaming experiences for players across the nation.

Latest Technology News