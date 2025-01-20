Avoid falling for low-priced Smart TVs! Consider these features before making a purchase

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Smart TV buying tips

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart frequently provide discounts on smart TVs, and currently, they are offering significant savings on a wide range of models. You can find smart TVs with displays ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches available at attractive prices on both platforms. If you’re in the market for a new smart TV online, this information could be quite beneficial for you.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are rolling out substantial discounts for their customers. In some cases, you might even snag a large-screen smart TV for under Rs 10,000. However, it’s essential to be cautious—just because a TV is cheap doesn’t mean it’s a good buy. There could be underlying issues with lower-priced models, so it’s wise to do your research before making a purchase.

Don’t get caught up in the hunt for bargains

When shopping for a smart TV, avoid focusing solely on the discounts. You don’t want to end up with a subpar model simply for the sake of saving a few bucks. Therefore, it's crucial to evaluate specific features that can greatly enhance your viewing experience; overlooking these could lead to dissatisfaction and a waste of your money.

Here are five critical features to consider before purchasing a smart TV:

Display panel: Check what type of panel is used—be it LCD, TFT, AMOLED, OLED, IPS, or QLED. Sound output: Make sure the TV has sound output of at least 30W for a decent audio experience. Connectivity options: Given the reliance on USB devices today, ensure the TV has 2-3 HDMI and USB ports. RAM and storage: The more RAM and storage your smart TV has, the better it will perform. Aim for a model with at least 32GB of storage to accommodate multiple apps. Warranty and updates: Lastly, always check the warranty and find out how long you can expect to receive operating system updates.

Keeping these points in mind will help you make a well-informed decision for your next smart TV purchase.

