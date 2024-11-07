Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Australia sets age limit on social media use to protect Youth Mental Health

Australia’s Labour government is implementing an age restriction on social media as part of a broader effort to hold tech giants accountable. It further aims to curb misinformation, promote mental health and build previous regulations requiring companies like Google and Facebook.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2024 23:00 IST
social media
Image Source : PIXABAY Social media

In a significant move aimed at safeguarding young Australians’ mental well-being, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a new regulation that will restrict social media use for those under 16. Social media companies will be required to enforce this age restriction or face substantial penalties for non-compliance.

Strict enforcement responsibility placed on social platforms

Prime Minister Albanese emphasized that the responsibility to block underage users falls squarely on social media companies, stating, “The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access. The onus won’t be on parents or young people.” Non-compliance will result in fines solely for the platforms, sparing parents and young users from penalties.

social media

Image Source : FILESocial media

Part of broader tech accountability initiatives

The age restriction is part of a larger campaign by Australia’s Labour government to increase accountability among tech giants. This initiative, Albanese said, also aims to curb misinformation and promote mental health. Australia has been proactive in regulating big tech, previously introducing a law that requires companies like Google and Facebook to pay for news content shared on their platforms.

Legal action against platforms for harmful content

The government’s actions go beyond age restrictions. Recently, officials took legal action against Elon Musk's X Corp for failing to remove a video of a terrorist attack in Sydney. Additional regulations are under consideration to combat misinformation and disinformation on social media, though specific enforcement measures and potential fines are yet to be disclosed.

Social media

Image Source : FILESocial Media

Europe sets age-based social media restrictions

Australia’s move aligns with a global trend. Across Europe, countries are implementing age-based social media restrictions to protect young users. France recently enforced parental consent for users under 15, and the UK is considering restricting smartphone sales to individuals over 16. These efforts are supported by the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which allows member states to set minimum ages for digital consent.

Despite these new restrictions, enforcing age limits remains challenging globally due to varying regulations and technical barriers in verifying users' ages online.

ALSO READ: Promate Neo 10 Powerbank Review: Compact, fast and reliable

ALSO READ: How to spot a scam call without using a Caller ID App?

