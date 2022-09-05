ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition launched at Rs 359,990- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the upgrade to its ROG Strix Scar 17 PCs with the launch of the Special Edition (SE) in the Indian market. The new laptop comes with unmatched performance and gameplay experience for gaming enthusiasts of the country and is available at a starting price of Rs 359,990- on both online and offline stores across the nation.

The new ROG Strix Scar 17 SE laptop comes equipped with the Intel 12th gen Core i9 HX series of processors, and features which levels of up to 65W.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We at ASUS believe in constantly nurturing the gaming journey of e-sports enthusiasts and providing the right infrastructure for the rising talents. By introducing innovations to our lineup, the new ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition is ready to claim its rightful spot at the top and we are positive that this launch will prove to be the perfect upgrade for the gamers, further elevating the Indian esports ecosystem.”

The 17.3-inch laptop offers a QHD 240Hz panel with fast refresh rates and further brings game-changing enhancements to your eSports experience. It is equipped with an aluminium lid, which features a new covert design overhaul. Moreover, all Strix SCAR 2022 staples are in the special edition, along with the high-resolution QHD 240Hz 3ms panel.

The laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i9-12950HX processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with up to an incredible 175W max TGP.

Inputs from IANS

