Apple to launch RealityOS for AR/VR headset in WWDC 2022, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK VR Headset

Apple has been reportedly planning to bring in the new RealityOS for its upcoming augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset.

As per the report filed by The Verge, Apple's RealityOS has appeared in a trademark filing, "which hasn't been officially filed by Apple but it's common practice for large companies to apply for trademarks under the one-off company".

The RealityOS powered VR headsets will be in a state to offer a combination of VR and AR experiences, which will help the user to immerse in virtual content along with layering virtual elements over the real-world environments.

The trademark application is the latest evidence that Apple is on the edge of announcing its long-rumoured headset, the report mentioned.

Earlier in May, Apple's board of directors reportedly tried out the wearable device which is common practice ahead of a public launch.

The AR headset from Apple is expected to come in a sleek design and will be lightweight, which will be comfortable to wear for a longer period.

Reports further state that the tech giant might officially announce the release of new RealityOS for the VR headset during its annual Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) which is scheduled for June this year.

Meanwhile, Apple's Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) will kick off on June 6 for more than 30 million Apple developers around the globe.

WWDC22 enables the developers and designers to explore the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, macOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

(Inputs from IANS)