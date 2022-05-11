Apple to introduce USB-C port in iPhone

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE iPhone

Apple is set to discontinue the iPhone's Lightning port and will incorporate the Type-C port into its handsets in the coming year (2023). Claimed by the top Apple analyst, it was claimed that the device will get a universally accepted port to make it easy to use anywhere.

In the latest tweet of Ming-Chi Kuo who is an analyst for Apple, stated that the new iPhones will come with USB-C port.

Kuo stated in the tweet: "My latest survey indicates that 2H23 (second half of 2023) new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support."

Apple introduced the Lightning port standard in September 2012. It was Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow who leads App Store and Apple Events, who has further called it to be "a modern connector for the next decade".

According to Kuo, it is expected to see the existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple's ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market's focus in the next 1-2 years, "thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories' adoption of USB-C ports."

The smartphone market across the world has adapted the reversible USB-C standard. Recently, Apple added the C-Type USB port in its recently launched iPads and further the tech giant is using the USB-C-compatible Thunderbolt ports on many Mac devices

(Inputs from IANS)