Apple testing ChatGPT-style app to finally rival Google Gemini: Report Apple is preparing to launch the next generation of Siri—a major overhaul designed to compete with Google Gemini. Like ChatGPT, this new Siri will be able to manage multiple conversations and answer complex, real-time queries.

New Delhi:

Apple is gearing up to compete directly with Google’s Gemini AI by overhauling its dedicated iPhone voice assistant, Siri. The American tech company is working on a new, ChatGPT-like version that will bring advanced AI capabilities directly to its iPhones. Currently, Apple does not have its own foundational AI model for many features; instead, it relies on OpenAI’s ChatGPT for some AI functions, a solution widely considered to be inferior to Google Gemini.

When will it launch?

According to a recent report, the newly AI-equipped Siri, which is designed to handle complex, real-world interactions, may debut with the iPhone 18 series, expected to launch next year. A Bloomberg report indicates that Apple has internally codenamed this AI tool "Veritas" (Latin for "truth"). However, the report also suggests that this initial version will be released for internal use only.

Apple’s AI division is currently focused on making Siri significantly more advanced. The company’s AI chatbot is expected to function similarly to existing generative AI tools like Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Perplexity AI. This tool will be capable of managing multiple concurrent chats, handling follow-up queries, and more. Apple engineers are currently testing and providing feedback to refine the prompt strategies.

This upgraded Siri is reportedly being tested under the system codename "Linwood". Apple plans to use its own large language model and will not be relying on ChatGPT or any other third-party LLM. The report states that Apple may introduce its new AI next year, potentially unveiling it at WWDC in May, with the final public rollout to follow later. Apple had previously launched the next-generation of Siri features with iOS 18 last year, but the upcoming version is expected to be even more advanced.

