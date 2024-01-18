Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple set to release iOS 17.3 next week, introducing 'Stolen Device Protection’

Apple has recently confirmed that it will be releasing the new iOS 17.3 update by next week. The update will be rolled out to the public and will bring new features like Stolen Device Protection and collaborative Apple Music playlists to the device. It was in the press release when the company unveiled a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch. The tech giant has revealed the release date of the software update as per the MacRumors report.

Apple said, "The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will also be available next week, and requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3 and iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later) running iPadOS 17.3."

The new operating system- iOS 17.3 for the iPhone has introduced several new features:

Stolen Device Protection

Collaborative Apple Music playlists

Unity Bloom wallpaper for the Lock Screen

The most anticipated feature is 'Stolen Device Protection' which is a security setting that adds an extra layer of security in the unlikely event that someone manages to steal your iPhone and guess your passcode.

The feature could be turned on via Settings, then heading on Face ID & Passcode and reaching on 'Stolen Device Protection'.

A new Collaborative Playlists feature will let multiple users add, remove, and reorder songs in a shared playlist. Furthermore, users could leave the animated emoji reactions next to songs in the playlist.

Apple has also included the Unity Bloom wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad with iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. When the display is on, the wallpaper's outline of flowers bursts into colour.

