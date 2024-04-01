Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple's Foundation Day- 48 years of innovation

Today marks a significant milestone for Apple Inc., the leading tech player, as it celebrates its Foundation Day. Founded on April 1st, 1976, Apple has grown into one of the world's largest and most prestigious consumer tech companies, which is shaping the landscape of personal computing and consumer electronics.

Making of Apple

Apple was established by three visionaries - Steve Jobs, Ronald Wayne and Steve Wozniak. All three visionaries have the ambition to revolutionize personal computing. Their pioneering efforts have laid the groundwork for what would become an iconic brand synonymous with elegance and innovation.

Main highlighting products from Apple

Since the inception of the company, Apple has introduced groundbreaking products that have redefined the entire industry. In 1976, the company unveiled its first personal computer named the Apple 1, which was followed by the groundbreaking Apple II in 1977, which was introduced in plastic casing and colour graphics, setting a new standard in computing.

Iconic moments in Apple's journey

Throughout its history, Apple has achieved many milestones and accomplishments:

In 1984, Apple introduced the Macintosh:

Apple has launched the Macintosh, which is the first personal computer- featuring a mouse and keyboard, which has revolutionized the way people interact with computers.

The birth of the iPhone:

In 2007, Apple unveiled the first iPhone, marking a revolutionary moment in the smartphone industry. The device came with a single button on the display and has set the benchmarks for innovation and design.

iTunes Store and Siri:

The tech giant has pioneered digital music distribution with the official launch of the iTunes Store. Also, Apple has introduced Siri- the voice assistant which was named after a Norwegian woman.

Diversification into Fashion:

In 1987, Apple ventured into the fashion industry with 'The Apple Collection', which showcased its commitment to innovate beyond traditional technology products.

Legacy of Innovation

Throughout the 48 years since Apple was introduced, it remained at the forefront of innovation, continually pushing the boundaries of technology and design. From its iconic logo which was inspired by a fruit plate in a hotel room to endure commitment to user-friendly interfaces, Apple's legacy is one of innovation, creativity, and excellence.

