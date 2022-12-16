Friday, December 16, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple partners with Google, Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3: Know more

Apple partners with Google, Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3: Know more

Apple said that its primary goal is to make it reflect the real-world Web as much as possible. When a browser improves its score on the benchmark, actual users should benefit, and in order to achieve this, it should test end-to-end user journeys instead of testing specific features in a tight loop.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Greater Noida Published on: December 16, 2022 12:32 IST
Apple
Image Source : PIXABAY Apple

Apple has officially partnered with Google and Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3, a benchmark for testing browser performance.

Apple's WebKit team has announced the collaboration over Twitter.

Apple tweeted: "We're excited to work with @googlechrome and @firefox on the next Speedometer benchmark, which measures real-world browser performance on the Web. Working together will help us further improve the benchmark and improve browser performance for our users.”

Currently, Speedometer 3 is in active development and more information will be shared in the near future.

"Speedometer 3 is in active development and is unstable. You can follow along with development in this repository, but see Speedometer 2.1 for the latest stable version," reads WebKit's Github page.

What is Speedometer?

Speedometer is a benchmark for web browsers which measures the Web application responsiveness by timing simulated user interactions on various workloads.

The company said that its primary goal is to make it reflect the real-world Web as much as possible.

When a browser improves its score on the benchmark, actual users should benefit, and in order to achieve this, it should test end-to-end user journeys instead of testing specific features in a tight loop, the company mentioned.

Moreover, it should evolve over time, adapting to the present Web on a regular basis, and be accessible to the public and useful to browser engineers.

Inputs from IANS

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Latest News