Apple iPhone users complains about Face ID not working post iOS update: Know more

Apple has recently released the latest iOS update for its iPhone but a number of users are unable to access the Face ID as a biometric unlock on their devices. Hence, it was reported that the latest iOS 15.7.1 has been facing several bugs.

As per the MacRumours, it was reported that the iPhone users who received the iOS update have been trying to reset the Face ID on their devices, but got a "Face ID not available" error on their devices, resulting in a complete breakdown of facial recognition on the iOS device.

It is still unclear what exactly is the root cause for the error, and if Apple is aware of the latest problem or not, the report said.

As per the report, the affected devices are iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models, but other models may also be affected.

For iOS updates, Release Candidates are usually identical to the final version, but Apple could release a new one with a fix prior to next week's public release of iOS 15.7.1.

Several devices are compatible with iOS 15 but not iOS 16, including the iPhone 6 and 6s, the first-generation iPhone SE, the seventh-generation iPod touch, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

There is currently no information on whether Apple is aware of the problem. There is also no indication that the update is rolling back screen repairs that were not registered, the report said.

Meanwhile, Apple has recently announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including 'Live Activities', 'Clean Energy Charging' and more.

Inputs from IANS

