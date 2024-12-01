Apple iPhone 17 series: Major design changes expected in 2025 line-up

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15

Apple is reportedly planning significant design and performance upgrades for its upcoming iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch in September 2025. Here’s a detailed look at the expected specifications, features, and pricing of the anticipated models, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Slim, and iPhone 17 Air.

Revamped design and durable build

The iPhone 17 series is rumoured to feature a shift from titanium to aluminium frames, maintaining durability while reducing weight. The camera bump will be larger and made of aluminium instead of glass, adding robustness to the design. The bottom half of the device will continue with a glass panel, supporting wireless charging and retaining a modern aesthetic.

iPhone 17: Enhanced performance and dual cameras

Display : 6.3-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.3-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate Processor : A19 chip

: A19 chip RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Camera : Dual-camera setup for improved image quality

: Dual-camera setup for improved image quality Launch date : September 2025

: September 2025 Price: Starting at Rs 799 (around Rs 67,473)

This base model offers a balance of performance and affordability, making it ideal for users seeking reliable features at a competitive price.

iPhone 17 Pro: Titanium finish and triple cameras

Display : 6.3-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.3-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate Processor : A19 Pro chip

: A19 Pro chip RAM : 12GB

: 12GB Camera : Triple 48MP camera setup for superior photography

: Triple 48MP camera setup for superior photography Launch date : September 2025

: September 2025 Price: Starting at USD 1,099 (around Rs 92,797)

With a premium titanium design and advanced hardware, the iPhone 17 Pro targets power users and photography enthusiasts.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The ultimate powerhouse

Display : 6.9-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.9-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate Processor : A19 Pro chip

: A19 Pro chip RAM : 12GB

: 12GB Camera : Triple 48MP camera system for unmatched photography

: Triple 48MP camera system for unmatched photography Launch date : September 2025

: September 2025 Price: Starting at USD 1,199 (around Rs 1,01,241)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is set to be Apple’s most premium offering, ideal for users who demand the best performance and screen size.

iPhone 17 Slim: A Sleek and lightweight option

Display : 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate Processor : A19 chip

: A19 chip RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Launch date : September 2025

: September 2025 Price: Starting at USD 1,299 (around Rs 1,09,684)

The iPhone 17 Slim will appeal to users looking for a larger display in a lightweight, aluminium body.

iPhone 17 Air: The lightest iPhone yet

Design : Aluminium frame, ultra-slim profile (5mm-6mm thickness)

: Aluminium frame, ultra-slim profile (5mm-6mm thickness) Connectivity : eSIM-only design with Apple’s first 5G chip

: eSIM-only design with Apple’s first 5G chip Unique features : Centred camera, single earpiece speaker, smaller battery for portability

: Centred camera, single earpiece speaker, smaller battery for portability Launch date: September 2025

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to redefine portability and minimalism, designed for users prioritising style and lightweight builds.

What to expect from the iPhone 17 series:

With upgraded designs, next-gen A19 chips, and improved camera systems, the iPhone 17 line-up promises a significant leap in both performance and aesthetics. Keep an eye out for Apple’s official announcements in the second half of 2025.

ALSO READ: TRAI’s new OTP Traceability Rule begins for Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL users

ALSO READ: 5 Most affordable BSNL recharge plans under Rs 100: Details here