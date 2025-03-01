Apple iPhone 16e Launches with affordable price but no MagSafe: Know-why? Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e as its most affordable iPhone yet, priced at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB model. While it offers the latest A18 chip and Apple Intelligence, it lacks MagSafe and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) to keep costs down.

Apple has introduced its most budget-friendly iPhone yet, the iPhone 16e, now available in India and global markets. Powered by the A18 chip and supporting Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16e delivers strong performance at a lower price. However, Apple has removed some key features, including MagSafe, Dynamic Island, and Ultra-Wideband (UWB), leaving tech enthusiasts wondering why.

Why iPhone 16e do not have a MagSafe?

One of the biggest changes in the iPhone 16e is the absence of MagSafe, a feature introduced with the iPhone 12 that enables faster wireless charging and support for magnetic accessories like wallets and chargers.

Apple has clarified that the target audience for the iPhone 16e prefers wired charging, making MagSafe less relevant for this segment. Instead, the phone features a USB Type-C port, replacing the old Lightning connector.

When it comes to wireless charging, the iPhone 16e only supports 7.5W Qi charging, which is much slower than the 15W and 25W MagSafe charging speeds on the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro. Apple believes that users in this price range are more accustomed to wired charging, so removing MagSafe helps keep costs down.

No ultra-wideband? Apple says it's not a priority for budget users

Along with MagSafe, the iPhone 16e also lacks UWB connectivity, which is used for precise location tracking with devices like AirTags. While this feature is useful for Apple’s item trackers, Apple has again justified its omission, saying that iPhone 16e buyers are not the target audience for such advanced functionality. Removing UWB also contributes to the affordable pricing of the phone.

iPhone 16e Pricing in India: Is it worth it?

The iPhone 16e starts at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB model, making it the cheapest way to enter Apple’s ecosystem. However, its higher-end counterparts, the iPhone 15 (Rs 69,900) and iPhone 16 (Rs 79,900), often go on sale at competitive prices, making them a better choice for those who want MagSafe and UWB.

For users who do not care about MagSafe or UWB and prefer wired charging, the iPhone 16e remains a solid option at an affordable price.

