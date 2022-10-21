Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip to get new macOS: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY iPad Pro

Apple is expected to launch a smaller variant of macOS which will exclusively be designed for the M2 chip-based new iPad Pro variants. The device will still run iPad-optimised apps and not the macOS versions, reports AppleInsider.

It has been reported that the testing has already started to make the macOS UI which is suitable for touch, and the testing is being done with a 25 per cent larger version of it. The device is code-named Mendocino and is expected to release as macOS 14 in 2023 (timeline not specified).

As per the reports, it is said that Apple's decision to transition the iPad to a macOS interface is half-step unclear. Also, the company has recently launched the new iPad with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display which is powered by an A14 Bionic chip.

The device featured advanced cameras, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and more.

Available in 28 countries and regions, including the US, the Wi-Fi models of the iPad were available at a starting price of Rs 44,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models at Rs 59,900.

The iPad, with 64GB and 256GB configurations, will come in four colour variants- pink, blue, yellow, and silver.

The device had updated cameras including an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of the iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News