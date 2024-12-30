Apple Days Sale: iPhone buyers rejoice, huge discounts across Apple ecosystem

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple Days Sale

The Apple Days Sale is offering fantastic discounts on a variety of Apple products, including iPhones. This special sale, in celebration of the New Year, features great deals on the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, MacBook, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple AirPods 4. It runs from December 29, 2024, to January 5, 2025, and is available through both online and offline channels at Vijay Sales, an electronics retail chain. Alongside significant price cuts, buyers can also take advantage of instant bank discounts. Let’s dive into the offers available during this sale.

Apple Days Sale Offers

The iPhone 16 is available at a starting price of Rs 66,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus has an entry price of Rs 75,490. An instant bank discount of Rs 4,000 can be availed when purchasing either of these models. The iPhone 16 Pro is priced at Rs 1,03,900, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max available for Rs 1,27,650, both offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000.

For those considering the iPhone 15, it starts at Rs 57,490, and the iPhone 15 Plus is available for Rs 66,300. An instant discount of Rs 3,000 applies to both models. The iPhone 14 has a starting price of Rs 48,990, with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on purchase. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 is now available for its lowest price ever at Rs 42,900, also with a Rs 1,000 instant discount.

Additionally, the 10th Gen iPad is priced at Rs 29,499, and the iPad Air can be purchased for Rs 50,499. Many more offers, including instant bank discounts, are also available on the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10, making this sale a great opportunity for Apple enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: iPhone 14 256GB gets huge price drop before new year, new price here