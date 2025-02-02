Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple cancels AR Glasses for Mac: What’s next?

Apple, a leading tech company has reportedly halted the development of AR smart glasses which were designed to work with Mac computers. As per the Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the project, with the codename N107, was expected to be the company's most ambitious wearable since the launch of the Apple Vision Pro. However, it appears that the Vision Pro will remain Apple’s only AR/VR device for now.

Apple’s AR Glasses: A project cancelled midway

The AR smart glasses were designed as a lightweight, display-equipped wearable which could connect Mac computers seamlessly. Earlier, Apple reportedly wanted the device to work with iPhones, but technical limitations with CPU power and battery life made that impossible. Instead, the company shifted focus toward a Mac-compatible version, which has now been shelved indefinitely.

Why Apple pulled the plug on AR glasses

Apple had positioned the AR glasses as a simpler and more accessible alternative to the bulky and expensive Vision Pro, which costs $3,499 (roughly ₹3 lakh). However, the company faced multiple challenges in making the device practical for everyday use. Unlike the Vision Pro, which functions as a standalone spatial computer, the AR glasses required a Mac for processing power. This dependency may have contributed to the decision to discontinue the project.

Apple’s future in AR/VR: What’s next?

While Apple has halted its AR glasses project, it is still expected to release new versions of the Vision Pro in the future. Meanwhile, competitors like Snap and Meta are actively developing their own AR glasses. Meta, for instance, is reportedly working on a device codenamed Orion, which could launch as early as 2027, just a year after Apple is expected to introduce the Vision Pro 2.

For now, Apple remains tight-lipped about its long-term AR hardware roadmap, and we may not hear anything until the company is ready to officially unveil a new product.

