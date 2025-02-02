Vivo V50 India price and specifications leaked ahead of February launch

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo V40

Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest V50 smartphone in February 2025, and fresh leaks have revealed crucial details about its pricing and specifications. Although the company has yet to officially confirm the launch date, reports indicate that the Vivo V50 could be unveiled this month.

Expected price and potential hike

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo V50 is expected to be priced at Rs 37,999 in India. While this price is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the device will likely be priced under Rs 40,000. This marks a slight increase from its predecessor, the Vivo V40, which was launched at Rs 34,999. If accurate, the Vivo V50 could see a price hike of around Rs 3,000 compared to the previous model.

Key specifications and performance

The Vivo V50 is expected to retain key features from the Vivo V40 while bringing improvements in performance and battery life.

Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the V50 is expected to deliver strong mid-range performance, making it ideal for everyday use and gaming. Cameras: The dual rear camera system is likely to feature two 50-megapixel sensors, offering high-quality photography. On the front, the 50-megapixel selfie camera from the V40 is expected to make a return. Battery: The Vivo V50 is set to pack a larger 6,000mAh battery, an upgrade from the 5,500mAh battery found in the V40. Charging speed: Users will benefit from 90W fast charging, an improvement over the 80W charging speed of its predecessor. This means quicker recharges and extended usage time.

Enhanced durability and design

Enhanced durability and design

: The Vivo V50 could come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it highly resistant to water and dust—a feature commonly found in premium smartphones. Design: The smartphone is expected to retain the design of the V40, maintaining a similar form factor while enhancing durability and performance.

With its powerful processor, improved battery life, and enhanced durability, the Vivo V50 is shaping up to be a compelling mid-range option in 2025. Official confirmation from Vivo is still awaited, but if these leaks hold, the V50 could be a solid upgrade over its predecessor.

