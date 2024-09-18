Appel iPhone SE 4 to launch soon: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone SE

Apple fans who are waiting for a budget-friendly iPhone, there is good news as the tech giant has been planning to unleash the most -anticipated iPhone SE 4. The handset was not revealed at the iPhone 16 series launch event, but exciting updates have emerged about its upcoming release. Here is everything you need to know about the next affordable device from the Tech giant.

Launch date leaked: iPhone SE 4 might launch in March 2025

According to the recent leaks, the iPhone SE 4 might launch in March 2025. Although Apple has not yet made any official announcement (by the time of writing), some sources have suggested that the launch might happen sooner than expected.

Michael Tigas, a developer who is known for his insights have reportedly spotted the potential release date, sparking excitement among those looking for a budget iPhone.

iPhone SE 4: Flagship features at a lower price tag

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with several powerful features, making it a strong competitor in the budget smartphone segment. According to leaks, it could include:

OLED display: A premium feature usually found in higher-end models.

A18 chipset: The same advanced processor featured in the latest iPhone 16, ensures high performance.

USB Type-C charging: Following the trend of the iPhone 16 series, the SE 4 might also feature this modern charging port.

AI-powered features expected in iPhone SE 4

Apple could introduce artificial intelligence features in the iPhone SE 4, similar to those in the latest iPhone 16 series. This could enhance user experience with smarter features and improved camera performance.

Camera: Single-lens or vertical module?

There are mixed reports about the iPhone SE 4’s camera setup. While some leaks suggest that the phone will feature a single-camera lens, others hint at a vertical camera module similar to the iPhone 16. Regardless, Apple is expected to deliver solid camera performance even in this budget device.

Affordable pricing: A major attraction

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be relatively cheaper than the iPhone 16 series, which offers a perfect option for those who are looking to own an iPhone without draining the savings.

