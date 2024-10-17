Android 15 brings Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, more to protect users' data during theft

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Theft detection feature

Google has recently launched the Android 15 operating system. The new operating system comes with many new features. With the rollout of Android 15, features such as Theft Detection Lock Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock are rolling out for Android users globally. These new features are aimed at protecting users' personal data if their device is stolen. The service is powered by Google Play services and will be available on Android 10 and newer versions. The tech giant first unveiled the service at I/O 2024 in May and the feature was initially tested in Brazil this year. Here are all the details you need to know.

Theft Detection Lock

If someone suddenly grabs your phone while you're actively using it and makes a run for it, the Theft Detection Lock feature is designed to engage immediately. This security mechanism swiftly turns off the device display, ensuring that no one can access your information without proper authorization. The system utilises a combination of device sensors—such as accelerometers and gyroscopes—along with Wi-Fi features and connections to other smart devices to detect unusual movement.

Once triggered, the Theft Detection Lock requires authentication, such as a passcode, fingerprint, or facial recognition, before you can regain access to your phone, providing an added layer of protection for your personal data.

Offline Device Lock

Offline Device Lock is a feature designed to enhance the security of your device by automatically locking the screen, ensuring that your data remains protected even when you are not connected to the internet. This feature is particularly useful in situations where your device might be left unattended or is at risk of being lost or stolen.

In addition to the automatic screen lock, Android has advanced mechanisms for detecting when your device may be in the wrong hands. For instance, if there are multiple failed attempts to unlock your device within a short period, the system will trigger a lock on the screen. This precautionary measure helps prevent unauthorised access, safeguarding your personal information from potential intruders.

Remote Lock

The Remote Lock feature serves as a crucial safety net in the unfortunate event that your phone is lost or stolen. With this functionality, you have the ability to lock your phone's screen remotely by simply entering your phone number and completing a quick security verification challenge, all from any device equipped with internet access.

This immediate action not only secures your personal information but also buys you valuable time to recover your account details and explore additional options available through the Find My Device service. Among these options is the ability to send a full factory reset command, which will completely erase all data from your device, ensuring that your sensitive information remains protected. This comprehensive approach helps to safeguard your privacy while providing you with the necessary steps to reclaim control over your device.

