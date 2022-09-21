Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: iPhone 12 available at the lowest price ever

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 12

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: The biggest sale of the year is set to begin in two days on Amazon where Apple will be offering a massive price cut on its iPhone 12. The Apple smartphone got a price cut post the latest iPhone 14 series got launched this month (early September).

iPhone 12 was launched almost two years back and is considered to be a good buy in today’s time- especially for those who are willing to get their hands on an iPhone, which is future-ready technology support with 5G capabilities. The iPhone 12 has been priced at Rs 59,900 for the 64GB storage variant, and Rs 64,900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, this is a must to mention that this offer price is already live on the eCommerce portal- Amazon India, ahead of the kickstart of the Great Indian Festival sale which is scheduled to launch on September 23 onwards.

The iPhone 12 is available at:

Rs 49,900 for 64GB storage variant

Rs 56,900 for 128GB storage variant

Rs 64,900 for 256GB storage variant

On the colour front, customers will get the choice to choose from Red, Black, Blue, and White.

Amazon is also providing exchange deals worth up to Rs 14,250 for the users and additional discounts will be added once the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start.

iPhone 12- Launch and Features

The iPhone 12 was launched in 2020 and was the first phone which came with 5G capabilities. On the looks front, the iPhone 12 looks very similar to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14- having a flat-edge design and dual rear camera panel. The smartphone supports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. On the camera front, the iPhone 12 comes with a dual 12-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front shooter. On the battery front, the smartphone comes with a lithium-ion battery and delivers up to 17 hours of playtime, claims Apple. Currently running on iOS 16, the iPhone 12 supports MagSafe wireless charging.

Should you buy an iPhone 12 now?

Well, we will not stop you if you desire to buy it right away, but as we all know that the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is yet to kickstart on 23 September, and we expect the iPhone 12 to drop the price further. We expected the device to be less than Rs 40,000 during the Great Indian Festival sale.

There has been no official price announcement by Amazon yet, but expect great offers and discounts on iPhone 12, along with iPhone 13 series, MacBook and more.

