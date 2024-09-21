Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Huge discounts on iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 announced

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is around the corner. The sale will start on September 27 for all buyers. During the sale, the e-commerce platform will offer discounts on top smartphones in the country. Ahead of the sale, the platform has revealed discounts on top smartphones such as iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Xiaomi 14. Amazon Prime members can get early access to the sale starting September 26. Interested buyers can wishlist these devices today and can buy them as soon as the sale begins. Here are all the details you need to know.

iPhone 13 discount

The iPhone 13 was originally priced at Rs 79,900 and is now available for Rs 49,900. However, during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, interested buyers can get it for as low as Rs 37,999 with bank offers. This 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display phone has a powerful Apple A15 Bionic processor and a 12-megapixel dual rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount

Amazon is offering a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra during its Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs 1,49,999. However, it will be available for as low as Rs 69,999 with bank and coupon offers. This high-end phone boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a stunning 6.8-inch QHD+ display, and a top-notch camera system with a 200MP main sensor and multiple telephoto and ultrawide lenses.

Xiaomi 14 discount

The Xiaomi 14 is getting a significant price cut during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone was originally launched at Rs 69,999, it'll be available for as low as Rs 47,999 with all the discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This premium phone features a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED display and a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It also has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

