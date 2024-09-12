Amazon announces Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale with early access for Prime Members, exclusive SBI Card offer

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

Amazon has announced its much anticipated Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale ahead of the upcoming festival season. The e-commerce giant has teased some early deals and discounts on its website. During the sale, interested buyers will be able to get up to 45 percent discount on laptops, and up to 75 percent off on electronics and accessories. In addition to this, there will be additional benefits for Prime members and SBI card users. Here are all the details you need to know.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

The company has not yet announced the exact sale date, but it has created a dedicated microsite indicating discounts on various product categories such as electronics, home appliances, mobiles, and gaming devices, as well as other lifestyle products. Devices from global brands such as Apple, Samsung, Dell, Amazfit, Sony, and Xiaomi are expected to receive substantial price cuts. Additionally, discounts will also be offered on products from Indian brands like Boat.

During Amazon's sale, lower prices might also be offered on its range of products such as Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale offers

SBI credit and debit card holders can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount on products through a partnership between Amazon and the public sector bank. The sale will feature deals offering up to 60 percent off on tablets, up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories, up to 70 percent off on headphones, up to 60 percent off on smart TVs and projectors, up to 70 percent off on gaming consoles, and more.

In addition to electronics, Amazon has announced discounts on travel bookings, including flight tickets, train and bus fares, and hotel bookings.

Buyers with an Amazon Prime membership will have early access to the Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. Additional cashback offers and extended no-cost EMI options will also be available. Amazon Pay, Pay Later-based payment offers, and coupon discounts are also expected to be live during the sale.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Great Indian Festival, Amazon kicks off Onam sale with heavy discounts on smartphones