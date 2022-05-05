Alexa collaborates with Google Next doorbell and cameras to create smarter homes

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Alexa collaborates with Google Next for smart homes

Alexa by Amazon is reportedly working with the Google Nest doorbell and cameras. The collaboration will enable the users to witness a live view of the outside world through the door, via Alexa-enabled devices through a display.

The new support via Alexa is compatible with many of the best Nest cameras from Google, including the Nest Cam (indoor, wired), Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Doorbell (battery) and Nest Cam with floodlight.

Google stated in the Nest Community post that Amazon's Fire TV, smart display, or Fire tablets will enable the user to get a real-time view of the movement which is taking place out of the doors, which will be captured by Google's home security devices.

The Nest Doorbell (battery) will also allow the user to speak with the visitors at the doorstep- all thanks to the Amazon Echo, Fire TV, Echo Show and Fire tablets. All that one has to do is, to say, "Alexa, talk to the front door."

This is a must to mention that this voice feature is not integrated into the older Nest devices, as this is the new feature. Besides this, the existing Alexa enabled devices and features will function with the other Nest devices along with the older cameras. Users can even ask for the temperature on their Nest Learning Thermostat through Alexa, or they could show a live stream from the original Nest cameras on compatible Alexa devices.

To get the operations started, user will have to set up the Nest devices in the Google Home app. Once the app is installed, the user will have to turn on the Google Nest skill for Alexa in the Alexa application.