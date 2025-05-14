Alcatel V3 Ultra India launch date leaked, teaser shows new design hints Alcatel V3 Ultra is going to launch soon. The company is teasing design of the smartphone. It is likely to get different display modes.

Alcatel, a French brand, is set to make its return to the Indian market. The company has recently unveiled the name of its upcoming smartphone, which will be called the Alcatel V3 Ultra. Operated by TCL, the brand has also teased details about the device. While the exact launch date hasn’t been confirmed, some leaks have provided hints about it. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature dedicated display modes tailored for various activities. According to a teaser shared by Madhav Sheth, a tech advisor for Alcatel India, the smartphone is confirmed to include specific display settings for tasks like reading, watching videos, scrolling, and content creation. Additionally, the device will support a stylus, enhancing its usability.

The latest teasers also reveal the design of the unannounced Alcatel V3 Ultra, highlighting a round rear camera module that houses three sensors along with a flashlight module.

The smartphone will be produced by Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies. Alcatel is even running a contest that invites users to guess the launch date of the new device. Meanwhile, a report from 91Mobiles suggests that the India launch of the Alcatel V3 lineup is scheduled for May 27 at 11 a.m. IST.

Rumours indicate that the Alcatel V3 Ultra will boast a 6.8-inch display and a robust 5,010mAh battery. It is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and feature an impressive 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

