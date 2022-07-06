Follow us on Image Source : AIWA Aiwa launches Magnifiq smart TV range in India at Rs 29,990 onwards

Aiwa, a Japanese consumer electronics brand has launched a new range of TV series named as 'Magnifiq' which is powered by AI Core 4 Processor and runs on Android 11 OS.

The company unveiled a range from the fully-loaded 32-inch series to 43-inch (FHD and UHD), 50-inch (4K UHD), 55-inch (4K UHD) and 65-inch (4K UHD), and the pricing will stand in the slab of Rs 29,990 to Rs 139,990.

Kure Shouichi ci, Managing Director of AIWA Electronics International Co. Ltd., said, "We are excited about the establishing of Aiwa India, as our Regional headquarters, via which hope to assure Aiwa's permanency to the Indian consumers."

Shouichi ci added, who is also the Global Business Director of AIWA Co. Ltd. said, "At the launch of our world-class televisions, we are sure the consumer will feel confident to see Aiwa's legacy of excellence over the past 70 years coupled with the latest and most powerful Android 11 technology."

The 55-inch and 65-inch models of the range come with a built-in soundbar for enhanced audio that gives users the best-in-class experience.

The soundbar has been designed with Aiwa Authentic Signature Sound technology to give users the most optimal audio preference.

The high-performance Magnifiq range of premium televisions is powered by Android 11 with built-in Google Assistant.

With the certified Android TVs, the user's favourite content is always front and centre for quick and easy access.