Airtel unveils new Xstream multiplex- a 20 screen platform: All you need to know

Airtel has unveiled a new Xstream multiplex on the Partynite Metaverse platform, which is an extension of its premium offering.

Airtel's Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.

"Airtel's Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners," Shashwat Sharma, Director - Marketing, Airtel, said in a statement.

"We all know people's love for movies and entertainment in India. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel's Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption," Sharma added.

The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or the initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription to a plan.

It offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse.

The idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel's integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.