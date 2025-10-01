Airtel to launch AI-powered location service, promising 100x better accuracy than GNSS Airtel and Swift Navigation have teamed up to offer a highly precise, centimetre-level positioning platform designed for large-scale, mission-critical, location-based applications.

Airtel Business announced a strategic partnership with Swift Navigation on Tuesday to launch Airtel-Skylark, an AI/ML-powered cloud-based location service. The company claims the service delivers accuracy up to 100 times better than standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

The service combines Swift Navigation's Skylark technology with Airtel's pan-India 4G/5G network. This integration is designed to provide a reliable, centimetre-level accurate positioning platform for mission-critical, large-scale, location-based applications.

"In a country like ours, with intricate lanes and bylanes, every centimetre makes a difference in identifying a precise location or address, especially for critical services like first responders," said Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO of Airtel Business.

Sinha added, "This breakthrough technology will not only revolutionize emergency responses and set new benchmarks for industrial applications, but will also fast-track innovations in use cases like autonomous mobility and satellite-based toll collections".

Utilisation of the service

A wide range of industries will be able to utilise the service to power applications such as tolling, emergency response, digital mapping, construction, utilities, fleet management, and autonomous vehicles, according to a company statement.

Key applications of Airtel-Skylark include:

Advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles for enhanced road safety.

Smart tolling through barrier-free and lane-level solutions.

Precise fleet and last-mile delivery management.

Improved railway safety.

Precision agriculture for optimized input usage.

Enhanced real-time location services for mobile consumer applications.

The initial network rollout is set to cover 35,000 square kilometres around the National Capital Region (NCR) later this year, with plans for a phased pan-India expansion.

