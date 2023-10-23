Monday, October 23, 2023
     
Airtel's special plan: Extended 35-days validity with unlimited calling

Airtel, India's second-largest telecom provider, regularly introduces a range of plans to serve its extensive user base. Among these plans, a particular one has garnered significant attention from over 35 crore customers for its remarkable features.

Image Source : FILE Airtel's Rs 289 plan offer users free calling and 35 days of validity

Airtel, the second-largest telecom company in India, continually offers new plans to cater to its vast subscriber base. With various categories to choose from, Airtel aims to meet the diverse needs of its users. One such plan from Airtel is grabbing the attention of over 35 crore customers due to its exceptional offerings.

Long Validity and More with Airtel

Airtel's Rs 289 plan stands out due to its extended validity period. While many plans typically offer 28 or 30 days of validity, this unique plan provides users with a longer validity of 35 days.

Unlimited Free Calling and SMS

Users who opt for this plan can enjoy unlimited free calling for the entire 35-day validity period. Additionally, Airtel includes an allocation of 300 SMS for users, allowing them to communicate via text messages without eating into their data usage.

Data Limitations: Ideal for Low Data Users

However, this plan comes with limited data. Airtel offers 4GB of data for the entire 35-day validity period at Rs 289. As a result, this plan is best suited for individuals who don't require a substantial amount of data but seek an extended validity period.

ALSO READ: Airtel Xstream Play surpasses 5 million paid subscribers, aims for 20 million

Latest News