Airtel disappoints millions of users, removes two affordable recharge plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel removes two affordable recharge plans

Airtel is the second-largest telecom provider in the country, boasting around 38 crore customers. For those using an Airtel SIM, there’s some noteworthy news. Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India instructed telecom companies to roll out voice-only plans. As a result, Airtel users have been eagerly awaiting the launch of affordable voice-only options. However, the company has now delivered an unexpected blow to its customers. Airtel has removed two budget-friendly plans from its offerings.

For those who might not be familiar, voice-only plans allow users to subscribe solely to calling services without any data included. Currently, nearly all telecom companies, including Airtel, bundle data with their voice calling plans, which incurs extra costs. This means even users who only need voice services must select a plan that includes data. To address this issue, the TRAI mandated the introduction of inexpensive plans that focus exclusively on voice calling.

Initially, two such plans appeared on Airtel's website, promising only voice calling features. However, the company later clarified that no new voice-only plans had been launched. The appearance of these plans was due to a technical glitch on their website that mistakenly removed data offerings from existing recharge options. Interestingly, these budget plans had been listed for several months, but they have now been completely taken off the list.

Airtel Rs 509 recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 509 plan has been eliminated from their offerings. This plan previously provided customers with 84 days of validity and unlimited calling across all networks during that period. It also included 900 SMS for free. Additionally, customers received 6GB of data with this plan.

Airtel Rs 1999 recharge plan

Similarly, Airtel has also cut its affordable annual plan priced at Rs 1999. This recharge option offered a validity of up to 365 days, featuring unlimited calling to all networks for the entire year. Users were also entitled to 3600 free SMS across all circles. In terms of data, this plan included a total of 24GB. If you were considering this annual plan, you will no longer find it among Airtel's offerings as it has been removed.

ALSO READ: TRAI issues clarification on voice-only plans, 90-day validity for inactive SIMs