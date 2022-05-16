AI is the way forward for Home appliances and other gadgets

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK AI is the future

AI or commonly known as Artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm. With the most prominent example of AI being voice assistants, the ease it provides has made it a common household name already. The most significant advantage of artificial intelligence is the 'interactiveness' it gives to the user. As the name suggests artificial intelligence is meant to be as close as humanly possible to an actual live being. AI works by playing on the sociability factor of human beings as a group and hence its responsiveness. Examples of this would be Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

With the success of AI and powered by aspects of the Internet of Things- a technology that allows for more interconnectivity between household devices and appliances, people are being encouraged to invest in smart gadgets that are powered by the two (AI and IoT).

Why AI?

Artificial Intelligence enabled gadgets are manufactured to provide optimum efficiency not only at par with the appliance's capability but also to the extent that suits the needs of the actual consumer. Now, with the aggressive use of technology in gadgets, it is being safely assumed that AI home appliances are certainly performing better. Additionally, people are still wary of adopting budding technologies that add a fun factor to their usage, AI-powered gadgets are also providing a much higher value addition.

AI gadgets and the maker

The life of any brand depends on the many iterations of its products that the brand owner can provide. It is safe to assume that most new launches by any brand are first and foremost powered by insight. Insight can mean multiple things such as new trends in the industry or an add on feature to an existing product range. Artificial Intelligence-powered gadgets not only perform optimally but allow the manufacturers to also keep track of the user's behaviour and understand the present needs of the market on an average.

Air Conditioners enabled with AI are now able to read the room quite literally and cool the room for the precise length of time as required by the user and use modes like auto shut and restart as and when required. This is all becoming possible because of the gadget being apple to not only read customer behaviour but also apply it to its functioning to provide optimum use.

The AC, the AI and the IoT

It has become a demand of modern homeowners who require each of their gadgets to be technologically enhanced to ensure interconnectivity with the main voice assistant of choice. Interconnected devices also allow for instance to use mobile devices to operate home appliances without one being there. And, today these are also being seen as a means of conserving energy on some level.

Not only should we see the advent of such technologies as a way to expand the horizons for products only for the sake of modernity but we must also reflect on its current utility while keeping in mind the future needs too. And, that will only be possible if the data being gathered by manufacturers via their technology-enabled gadgets are not just being monitored but also comprehended at a human level. This insight gathered will also help brand owners to bring about revisions to their baseline product portfolio too, which may end up becoming a winning product beating competition and other high-end gadgets.

(The above article is originally written by Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON in India and all the thoughts are personal. India TV takes no responsibility for it)