After Nothing Phone (2a), Carl Pei is set to make another big announcement today: What to expect?

Nothing has recently launched its latest Phone (2a) in the global market and within no time, the brand has started gaining popularity worldwide because of its unique design and smart AI features. After launching the affordable smartphone, the UK-based tech player is set to make another big announcement, and planning to unleash another product from the brand.

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing has confirmed the news via his social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He posted a 10-second teaser video, where Karl wrote "an industry first", which hits that he is set to launch new and fresh technology today. However, based on the video and caption, Carl has not clearly stated his plans yet.

What will be the new product?

As per the 10-second video posted on the official page of Nothing, Julie who is the Content Manager at Nothing was featured asking Carl for the reason, like “Why do you think other companies haven’t done this before?” And no reply from Carl was seen in the 10-second video, but it made the news, for sure.

This video posted on Nothing has been viewed more than 1.5 lakh times, by the time of writing. At the same time, more than 1.5 thousand likes have already been within 18 hours since the video was posted on the platform.

We are expecting Nothing to announce some new application, software or maybe some AI-specific feature. But this is all speculation and India TV cannot comment on the same, have to wait till the big news is rolled out officially by the company.

Nothing Phone 2(a): Details

Talking about Nothing Phone 2(a) the features of the recently launched smartphone is friendly and budget-friendly 5G smartphone which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor- certainly the company’s first smartphone with a MediaTek processor.

Backed by a 5000mAh battery, the company has added a new kind of Glyh LED light design to the device. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 23,999 (with discount offer).

On the camera front, the new Phone 2(a) features a dual rear camera setup- with a 50MP main and 50MP secondary shooter. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Not only this, but the sub-brand of the company, CMF by Nothing has unleashed two well-designed products - Neckband Pro and Buds.

