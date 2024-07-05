After Eiffel Tower, UPI facility available at another location before Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPI Payments

After successfully implementing the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for online ticket booking at the Eiffel Tower, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), enabled the acceptance of UPI at Galeries Lafayette’s flagship store in Haussmann, ahead of the Paris Olympics on Friday.

This collaboration is with Lyra, a leading French company specialising in securing e-commerce and proximity payments. Commencing on July 26, the Paris Olympics is anticipated to attract a considerable number of Indian visitors.

As per NPCI, this partnership will benefit a multitude of Indian tourists visiting Paris every year, allowing them to use UPI at the Galeries Lafayette flagship store.

As per Jawed Ashraf, the Ambassador of India to France and Monaco, this is expected to facilitate the widespread adoption of UPI in France and aid in its global expansion as a digital payment method.

"Our collaboration with Galeries Lafayette in Paris not only enables UPI payments at a prestigious venue but also boosts UPI adoption as a convenient and secure cross-border payment method for Indian tourists," Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International, said.

"Lyra is happy to have enabled for the first time in Europe the in-store acceptance of UPI in the iconic Department stores Galeries Lafayette Haussmann in Paris," said Christophe Mariette, Chairman of Lyra India.

Meanwhile, the Unified Payments Interface transactions in June 2024 reached 13.89 billion, showing a 49 percent increase compared to the previous year. Data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revealed that the transaction volume in June amounted to Rs 20.07 lakh crore, which was 1.9 percent lower than the Rs 20.45 lakh crore seen in May. However, on a year-on-year basis, the transaction volume surged by 36 percent.

ALSO READ: Indian users can make UPI payments to UAE merchants: Know-how?

Inputs from IANS