A huge relief for crores: Jio's latest plan gives 200 days of uninterrupted service Reliance Jio offers several great recharge plans for its millions of customers. Here is an affordable plan that will relieve you from the hassle of recharging for many months.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio offers a wide range of recharge plans in the telecom sector, catering to its vast user base of approximately 495 million people across India. To meet the varying needs of its customers, the company has created a diverse portfolio that includes both budget-friendly and premium plans, as well as several long-term options. If you are a Jio SIM user, you're in for some great news about a particular plan. In light of the rising costs of recharge plans, there has been a notable surge in demand for options with extended validity among mobile users. Jio has responded to this trend by expanding its selection of long-validity plans that allow users to enjoy uninterrupted services. Let’s take a closer look at one such offering that promises to ease your recharge worries for over six months.

Jio 200-day plan

If you're looking to sidestep the constant hassle of recharging, Jio's newly introduced 200-day recharge plan might just be what you need. Priced at Rs 2025, this prepaid option provides customers with significant peace of mind by covering their connectivity needs for an impressive 200 days.

With this plan, Jio offers unlimited calling across all networks, allowing users to chat freely without any concerns. Additionally, it includes 100 free SMS per day, perfect for staying in touch with friends and family.

For those who require ample data, this plan is particularly generous. Jio provides 2.5GB of daily data, totaling a whopping 500GB over the life of the plan.

Extra benefits from Jio

As if that wasn't enough, Reliance Jio is throwing in some attractive bonus features. Subscribers to the 200-day plan will enjoy a free 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar, giving them access to a range of entertainment options. Moreover, customers will receive 50GB of Jio AI cloud storage, along with complimentary access to Jio TV for those who love to catch their favorite channels.

Jio Rs 2025 recharge plan

ALSO READ: Alcatel teases V3 Pro, V3 Classic ahead of their launch on May 27: What to expect