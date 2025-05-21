Alcatel teases V3 Pro, V3 Classic ahead of their launch on May 27: What to expect Alcatel has confirmed the launch of its V3 Ultra in India. The company has now teased its V3 Pro and V3 Classic smartphones, revealing key details.

New Delhi:

Alcatel is set to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its V3 Ultra 5G. The company has also teased two additional models in its V3 Series: the V3 Pro 5G and the V3 Classic 5G. These devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Alongside this announcement, Alcatel has unveiled the design and key specifications of the smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know.

Alcatel V3 Pro 5G and V3 Classic 5G key details

The Alcatel V3 Pro 5G will be available in stylish black and green color options, as highlighted on a live microsite within the Flipkart app. This smartphone features a vibrant 6.7-inch display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by TCL's innovative NXTPAPER technology. It will support various modes, including Regular, Ink Paper, Max Ink, and Colour Paper.

Additionally, Alcatel confirmed that the display of the V3 Pro 5G will include eye care capabilities, such as low blue light and anti-glare features. Users can also enjoy adaptive color temperature and brightness, along with a night light mode. In contrast, the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G will come in a sleek white shade. It will showcase a NXTPAPER display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, designed to deliver vivid colors and sharper contrast.

Under the hood, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a robust 5,200mAh battery with 18W charging support. For photography, the device will sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Both smartphones will come bundled with a charger and a protective cover in the box.

Meanwhile, Alcatel V3 Ultra features a sizable 6.8-inch full-HD+ display, and with its Max Ink mode, the device is touted to last up to seven days on a single charge. In terms of photography, the Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a powerful 108-megapixel primary rear camera, complemented by an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, alongside a robust 5,010mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

