70 per cent of students are using AI: OpenAI launches free AI training for safe classroom integration

OpenAI, the creators of the popular chatbot- ChatGPT has introduced a free AI training course for educationists, in collaboration with Common Sense Media. The tool has been named ‘ChatGPT Foundations for K-12 Educators’, which is designed to help teachers integrate AI in their classrooms effectively. The course further focuses on foundational AI concepts, ethical practices and student privacy and by the time, it is operational in the US.

Open to all educators and school districts, this will be an hour program which consists of nine lessons that aim at ensuring the safe and responsible use of AI tools in education.

Early implementation shows promise

This AI course for teachers has been piloted in nearly a dozen school districts, including the Agua Fria Union High School District and Challenger School (a public high school in Avondale, Arizona, United States), yielding encouraging initial results.

The educators have gained insights into essential AI fundamentals, data privacy strategies, ethical usage guidelines, and innovative methods to enhance classroom efficiency with AI integration.

Expert insights on AI's role in education

Robbie Torney, Senior Director of AI Programs at Common Sense Media, has emphasized the growing presence of AI in education. "Seven in 10 students are already using AI tools like ChatGPT for schoolwork. This course equips teachers to harness AI's potential while safeguarding student interests," he noted.

Leah Belsky, Vice President and General Manager of Education at OpenAI, has highlighted the need for collaboration.

"The early adoption of AI in K-12 education requires educators, technologists, and organizations to work together. This course sets a foundation for the responsible use of OpenAI’s tools to improve learning outcomes."

Building the foundation for AI education

The AI course launch is part of a larger initiative that started in January 2024, and it focuses on developing AI guidelines and educational resources for teachers, students and parents. This milestone further reflects OpenAI and Common Sense Media's commitment to supporting educators in navigating the transformative role of AI in education.

