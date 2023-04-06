52% of organisations have suffered a data breach worldwide in the last 2 years

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY cybercrime

Over half (around 52 per cent) of the organisations have reportedly suffered a data breach in the past two years across the world. The report states that the concerning issue has increased from 49 per cent in 2022 and 39 per cent in 2021.

According to the State of Security, 2023 report by software firm Splunk, around 62 per cent of respondents have said that their business-critical applications have suffered from unplanned downtime due to a cybersecurity incident on at least a monthly basis, an increase from 54 per cent in 2022.

Ryan Kovar, Distinguished Security Strategist for Splunk and Leader of SURGe said, "In the organisations, we've worked with, resilience has been strongest with a collaborative approach in everything, from software development and infrastructure monitoring to business continuity planning. This approach brings everyone to the table, including security leaders with IT and business leaders, so they all can focus on protecting the organisation.”

Also talking about India around 42 per cent of organisations have reported being overwhelmed by the number of data breach attacks versus 23 per cent in the rest of the world.

Around 48 per cent of Indian organisations said that their security stack is too complex when compared with 28 per cent in the rest of the world.

The report also said that the organisations in India more often report having been breached in the last two years by 59 per cent versus 45 per cent of respondents elsewhere in the broad Asia-Pacific region.

The report further stated that while enterprises face major cybersecurity obstacles, many organisations are taking steps to address these challenges.

Around 95 per cent of the respondents say their security budgets will increase over the next two years, with 56 per cent saying their budgets are increasing "significantly".

Nearly 81 per cent of organisations say they are converging aspects of their security and IT operations together.

About 95 per cent of respondents say they have increased their focus on third-party risk assessments.

