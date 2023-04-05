Dyson launches V15 Detect Extra cord-free vacuum cleaner in India: Price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson launches new cord-free vacuum cleaner in India

Dyson, a global consumer electronics company has introduced its new cord-free vacuum cleaner named 'V15 Detect Extra' in the Indian market. The new vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 65,900 and it is available at the official website of the company and the offline stores.

Engineered with 230 air watts (AW) and a laser to reveal microscopic dust, the new vacuum cleaner comes equipped with whole-machine HEPA filtration to capture ultra-fine particles like pet dander and nasties.

Dyson has introduced new attachments with the Dyson V15 Detect Extra scratch-free dusting brush and awkward gap tool attachments, which are engineered to provide the ultimate home cleaning solution, according to the company.

It also comes with a built-in crevice and dusting tool that transforms the Dyson V15 Detect Extra into a handheld vacuum, saving time when switching between the floor and handheld cleaning.

Moreover, the new vacuum cleaner also features Dyson's key technologies, such as dust illumination, piezo sensor, and advanced de-tangling brush bar technology.

The dust illumination technology has revealed the particles which users cannot normally see on hard floors, so they know where to clean.

With piezo sensor technology, carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second.

The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals, the company said.

Engineered for homes with pets, the advanced brush bar technology is designed to tackle all hair, whether it is left behind by our feline, canine, or human friends.

The device is available in two colour variants- in Prussian Blue and Bright Copper colour.

Inputs from IANS

