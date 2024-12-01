Follow us on Image Source : FILE 5 Upcoming smartphones to look out for this December

2024 could be considered a remarkable year for the smartphone market, starting with the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S24 series. As the year comes to an end, December looks like a surprise as many smartphone brands are excited to unleash their devices. Several top-tier smartphone brands are set to launch their devices in the Indian market.

If you are considering buying a new smartphone, it might be worth waiting a few more days.

Here are five smartphones which are set to launch this month (December 2024) across the mid-range and flagship categories.

1. iQOO 13: A flagship contender

Launch date: 3rd December

iQOO is all set to launch its flagship iQOO 13 in India. The handset will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring seamless performance.

Key Features:

Display: 6.82-inch 2K screen

Battery: 6,000mAh with 120W fast charging

Cameras: Triple 50MP setup

Durability: IP68 and IP69 ratings

2. Vivo X200 Series: A premium photography experience

Vivo's flagship X200 series is expected to arrive this month, though the exact launch date is still under wraps. The company has already started promoting the lineup, hinting at its imminent release.

Key features:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

Memory: Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage

Cameras: Standard model: 50MP Sony sensor Pro model: 200MP sensor



3. OnePlus 13: A year-end surprise

Breaking tradition, OnePlus is launching its flagship OnePlus 13 in December instead of early next year. The smartphone promises a top-notch display and exceptional performance.

Key features:

Display: 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite

Battery: 6,000mAh

Cameras: 50MP triple camera setup

4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2: Affordable foldables

Tecno is set to shake up the foldable market with two new devices – the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2.

Phantom V Fold 2: Key features

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

Display: 7.85-inch AMOLED

Phantom V Flip 2: Key features

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8020

Display: 6.9-inch screen

5. Poco F7: A treat for Poco fans

Poco is gearing up to launch its Poco F7 this month. Recently spotted on the BIS certification website, the Poco F7 is expected to offer great value for Indian consumers.

