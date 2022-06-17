5 Tips to extend your smartphone’s battery life

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Smartphone battery- extend the life

Battery life is a major concern for smartphone users. Hence, this is the top criteria for people who are looking forward to buying a new smartphone too. Our handsets are the all-in-one device which helps us to manage our banks, games, emails, photos and much more.

Everything- from video calling, playing games, chatting, internet browsing or streaming everything consumes the battery of your handset. As a smartphone user, everyone expects the handset to have a great battery where they can spend a day-long activity without any hurdles. But only a few of you actually care for your smartphone battery, rather you just expect it.

It is easy to take care of your smartphone’s battery- you need to follow a few basic steps and make a few habits which may give a longer life to your device. We bring to you a few steps which can escalate the life of your handset.

Partial Charging

You must be charging your device and targeting it to reach up to 100%, right?

Let me tell you that it is important to keep your smartphone running throughout the day, but it really harms the battery of the device. Also, there are a few users who use the phone till the battery reaches the level of 0%, and post that they put their device on the charge when the device switches off.

Here is a life saver tip for your handset- you may partially charge your handset to save battery. Like, you may charge your device by up to 90%, and keep using it till it reaches 30%. Now charge the device again to keep the life of your battery healthy and long.

Unplug the smartphone post charged

Many of us believe that once the device is 100% charged, it doesn't supply power to the smartphone- meaning, it will not pass electricity and it will not bother the handset- well, you are wrong again!

On contrary, it is recommended to unplug your smartphone when the device is partially powered up and then charge it more often to keep the life up, rather than overnight charging the device. The trickle charging might plate the metallic lithium and will reduce the battery stability in the long run.

So, do not charge your device overnight and charge your smartphone atleast twice a day- maybe morning and evening which will upscale the battery lifecycle.

Avoid Using Your Phone While Charging

We all must have taken a call, or texted someone while the device is plugged into charging, right? This is certainly another reason for depleting the battery life of your phone. It is suggested to avoid using your smartphone while the charger is connected- majorly avoid using heavy apps which consume a larger battery proportion to operate.

This is a must to remember that the handsets when plugged in, all the power is deviated and consumed for the display, processor, GPU, and other running applications. This could result in overheating the device along with that it will degrade the battery capacity.

Hence, to save your handset from destroying its battery life, you will have to avoid using your smartphone when it is plugged in. You may also switch it off while the same is charging.

Avoid Overheating

Charging a smartphone in summer could be a task- certainly not a good idea as it might get hot and humid which is certainly not good for any handset’s battery life. You might have noticed your handset facing battery issues during this time- it drains much faster when the temperature is hot. Not only the heating issue but the battery also swells up and at times it's even dangerous and could explode.

So, it is recommended to avoid overheating the handset, while the device is connected to the charger. Hence, it is recommended to keep the device in a cold and dry place.

As for hot, similarly, it is not very good for the handset to charge in a very cold environment. The battery can lose its capacity due to low temperatures.

Avoid Using Counterfeit Charging Accessories

It is so common to use third-party, non-compatible and poor-quality charging cables and adapters. There are possibilities when you must have purchased these accessories from, maybe offline market or from the online marketplace. You might feel like you have saved a lot of money by buying these low-budget accessories but this is wrong.

Although, buying accessories might look the same when bought from a non-branded store from the market. But the products are made with low-quality wires and are inefficient to deliver the required current to charge the battery and in turn harm the battery instead. Avoid buying those low-budget products and you might save your device from destroying the battery of your handset.