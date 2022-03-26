5 Must have applications for every Traveler

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Travel App

If you are someone who keeps travelling, then you must be aware of the importance of carrying the right smartphone during your trip with a great battery and a powerbank. But what all one should have in their smartphones during their travel is something to notice and think about.

This is the guide we brought for the new travellers who need to know atleast 5 applications which they must have during their trip.

Google Translate

If you are travelling abroad and if you are worried about language constraints then this is the right application. Through this app, you can understand anything and speak anything to anyone, but virtually. I remember how this app helped me when I was shopping in the market of Bangkok and there was a shopkeeper who did not know English, and their Google Translator acted like a saviour. So, you must have this app handy when you are on your trip.

Weather App

Perhaps, one thing one must keep in mind is to keep a check on the weather. When you are on a trip, you must keep a check on the weather- to know if it would rain, or if it is going to be windy or if it is going to be sunny, and accordingly you could step out prepared so that your day might not get wasted. You can choose any weather app which is there in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Uber/cab service for the local market

This is a must- so if you are travelling to a country where there is an uber, then you are saved, but if not, then you can certainly check with the local cab service provider and hop in wherever you would want to go. You must know that your trip is short so time is everything which you need to calculate.

Viber App

If you use WhatsApp then you will get a hang of this app. It is free to download and use application that enables users to send messages to anyone across the world for free. All you need is decent internet connectivity. Users can also make calls from the app.

XE Currency

If you are someone who visits multiple countries then XE Currency is a great app to have. This app tells you about the latest information on currency exchange rates for multiple countries so that users could keep track accordingly.