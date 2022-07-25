5 Best webcams for great video calling experiences

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK webcam

The need for video conferencing devices and technology has become imperative for businesses’ resilience and growth along with families getting connected with the help of the latest tech. Adding to that, video conferencing solutions have been helping to make the virtual meeting and video conferences for work and personal experiences more equitable for all employees and create more collaborative culture.

For remote employees, what they really need to be at their best is the ability to seamlessly shift between the workplace and their home or other remote workstations. One way to help employees set up a more effective workspace out of the office is to provide a set of personal collaboration tools that employees can use when working remotely. It should include a good business-grade webcam that integrates seamlessly with popular video conferencing platforms for problem-free meetings.

Here are some interesting webcams one must get their hands on for a seamless WFH experience:

Logitech Brio: The Logitech Brio is one of the most sophisticated business webcams available. It is perfect for employees who want to look at the part and portray themselves in the best possible light. The Brio is designed for professional video meetings and jam-packed with cutting-edge technology, raising the bar for 4K HD video collaboration excellence. Featuring Logitech’s RightLightTM 3 and HDR technology, it automatically adjusts for the best professional look in any lighting environment. With high frame rates and outstanding low-light performance, the Brio power teams collaborate through high-quality meeting experiences. Enterprise-ready, the Logitech Brio business webcam is certified and compatible with popular video applications in the market. It is a manageable gadget that can be readily attached and ensures high performance.

Jabra PanaCast 20: PanaCast 20 is your go-to data security device. With PanaCast's unique onboard Edge AI chipset driving all the intelligent features, a data breach is always off the radar. So, you may go about your business without worrying. Jabra's PanaCast 20 webcam can handle video calls for one person or a whole conference room. PanaCast 20 is a personal webcam that understands precisely what you need, when you need it, by leveraging powerful onboard AI to provide an intelligent feature set that elevates your video experience to the next level.

Avaya Huddle Camera 020: Everyone can now be in the room without really being there. With a full HD USB fixed camera that produces a 1080p30 video feed, a 105-degree horizontal field of view, and 8x digital zoom, the Avaya HC020 is excellent not only for personal collaboration but also for small meetings rooms and huddle spaces. This device's strengths are connectivity and collaboration since it is completely integrated with Avaya Spaces®, Avaya Cloud Office®, Avaya One CloudTM, and Avaya Workplace, as well as compatible with all third-party cloud services.

LogitechC920e: LOOK PROFESSIONAL. EVERYWHERE. C920e is a work-from-anywhere HD 1080p webcam that surpasses the video and sound quality provided by most laptops. Built-in HD autofocus ensures you’re seen clearly throughout your video calls. Working in tandem with automatic light correction, C920e delivers optics that help you look good in all your video meetings. Step up to professional-quality video collaboration at a price point ideal for deployment at scale. C920e is Certified for Microsoft Teams® and Zoom® and compatible with other popular applications.

Poly studio P15: The Poly Studio P15 is a business-friendly personal video bar that has everything you need to appear and sound your best in video conversations. Exceptional optics, powerful audio, automatic camera framing, and cutting-edge noise-blocking tech provide a unique user experience. The Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar is a condensed version of the company's conference room camera system that contains many of the capabilities seen in conference cameras used in large-scale video installations.

