Image Source : FILE 5 best tech gifts for this Diwali, under Rs 10,000

This Diwali, light up your celebrations by gifting the perfect tech gadgets that combine utility and innovation, all under Rs 10,000. Whether you are shopping for friends or family, tech gifts make thoughtful and practical choices. Here are 5 of the best tech gifts that fit your budget: wireless earbuds, smartphones, powerbank, hairdryers and more.

Dream Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer at Rs 7999

Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer is the perfect tool for achieving salon-worthy results right at home during the festive season. This dryer comes with a 110,000 RPM motor and is available on Amazon for purchase.

Portronics Boosty 5K Power Bank at Rs 2,151

This Boosty 5K Power Bank has been designed for modern mobile users comes with a 5,000 mAh capacity and supports 20W Type-C PD fast charging alongside 15W magnetic wireless charging. It can recharge devices from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes and it is available on Amazon as well as other online stores.

Sony WF-C510 Earbuds at Rs 3,990

These earbuds come with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), up to 20 hours of battery life with a charging case, IPX4 water resistance, fast pair support, a built-in microphone for clear calls, a multipoint connection and can be paired with Sony Headphones Connect app. The buds are available at Rs 3,990 and available in online and offline stores.

itel A50 at Rs 6,099 onwards

The itel A50 has been positioned as one of the most affordable smartphones in India running on Android 14 OS. The device is priced at Rs 6,099 for the base model featuring 3GB of RAM and Rs 6,499 for the 4GB RAM variant. It features a sleek design and impressive specifications. The device is available online as well as in offline stores for purchase.

Infinix Hot 50 5g at Rs 9999

At Rs 9,999, the Infinix Hot 50 5G offers a lot of value. It has a slim design, bigger display, fine performance, and long battery life which makes it a strong contender in the budget 5G segment.

While it has some drawbacks like slow charging occasional lags, and slight heat up when gaming. Certainly for those who are looking for a budget 5G smartphone, then it could be a fine choice under Rs 10,000- if you are set to compromise with great camera capabilities.

These gadgets are sure to impress and bring joy this festive season!

